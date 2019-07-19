Depleted Gold Tops battle in the league

A depleted Boston and District Athletic Club team performed above expectations at the third in the four-match series of the 2019 North of England Track and Field League at Cleckheaton.

The eight Gold Tops on duty returned from Yorkshire with 272 points which left them in fifth position in the overall standings with just one match remaining their home fixture on August 10.

In the men’s events, Chris Cope won the 3,000m steeplechase in 11 mins 0 secs and Aidan McClure secured first place in the B competition (11 mins 47.0 secs) to claim maximum points for BADAC.

Olli Tiainen won the challenging 110m hurdles A race (20.1 secs) and McClure added maximum B points in the 5,000m (18 mins 15.5 secs) and the 400m hurdles (71.4 secs).

Cope and McClure both finished third in their respective 800m contests, recording 2 mins 12 secs and 2 mins 24 secs respectively.

In addition they claimed fourth place in the A race and third in the B 1,500m race (4 mins 31.9 secs and 5 mins 09.1 secs).

McClure cleared 1.60m in high jump to claim third-place points and Cope helped out in the field with a fourth in the B long jump, fifth in the javelin and sixth in the discus.

Tiainan opened his account with a 2.10m pole vault for second in the B competition, then crossed the 100m finish line in fifth place in 12.9 secs and finished in the same position in long jump (4.96m) and triple jump (10.16m).

He also claimed sixth place in the hammer.

Steve Barnett was the fourth member of the Gold Tops’ male quartet and added value through his participation in seven events.

He opened his programme with an impressive clearance of 2.90m in pole vault for third-place points and followed this with thirds in the 400m hurdles (74.3 secs) and the B 400m (66.7 secs).

Barnett finished fourth in both the B 100m (13.2 secs) and the B high jump (1.40m), fifth in the 200m (28.0 secs) and sixth in shot (6.68m).

The four female Gold Tops supported each other in the same fashion.

Both Frances Nuttell and Emma Penson were kept busy competing in the maximum seven events.

Nuttell won the 100m hurdles (18.2 secs) and finished second in both long jump (4.36m) and high jump (1.45m) and then claimed third in the triple jump (8.77m).

She contributed further third place points with a clearance of 1.70m in the pole vault and added a fourth in the javelin (16.52m) and crossed the finish line fifth at the end of the 400m hurdles.

Penson opened with a third place in the B 400m hurdles (156.3 secs) and followed this with fifth positions in both the 800m and 100m, also securing sixth place points in the 400m (102.2 secs.), 1,500m (7 mins 26.4 secs), 3,000m (14 mins 54.0 secs) and B hammer (11.71m).

Clara Dunbavin also cleared 1.70m in pole vault to secure second place points in the B contest and added value with a sixth places in the B shot (5.20m) and the B discus (12.57m).

Hampered by a leg injury, Helen Tooley still threw an encouraging 19.75m for fourth place in the hammer and also secured second position in the B javelin (14.73m) as well as sixth place contributions in shot (5.30m) and the B long jump.

BADAC finished 69 points ahead of bottom club Scunthorpe Harriers & AC and some 70 points behind fourth-placed Lincoln Wellington AC.