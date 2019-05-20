Derby defeat for Boston Buccaneers

Midlands League

Derby City 62 Boston Buccaneers 36

Boston Buccaneers were beaten 62-36 at Derby City in an up-and-down contest on Saturday.

The game started well with the visitors forcing an error and getting early possession deep in Derby’s half.

From there on most of the half was one-way traffic with Derby capitalising on Boston errors.

There were some bright patches but the well-organised hosts were able to race into a commanding 44-6 half-time lead.

Going down to 12 men didn’t help matters as one of the Buccaneers was sent to the sin bin for dissent.

A well-worked try scored by John Stanfield late in the half, converted by John Hummel showed the Buccaneers were not done yet.

The second half was a completely different affair.

Finally getting some possession and cutting out the errors, it was Boston who were in the ascendancy.

Now playing to their strengths with a smaller, agile team, the Buccaneers began troubling the much bigger Derby defence.

Fox was first to score out wide after some good approach play saw the ball go through several hands, leaving Fox in space with a walk in.

A try by Derby’s centre against the run of play was then followed by a period of dominance by Boston.

With Adam Chappel, Stanfield and Underwood directing the Buccaneers around the pitch, capitalising on good work from Jack Rules and Stevenson.

In a show of how to build pressure, the Buccaneers scored three unanswered tries by Stanfield, Stevenson and Rules.

The impressive Hummel adding the conversions with ease.

At 50-30 there was a slim hope of a comeback with time remaining.

The Boston forwards kept taking the ball into the Derby defence, with Lloyd and Croker prominent.

Some solid defence kept out the Derby attacks, man of the match Stevenson putting in some big try saving efforts.

A breakaway try by the Derby winger put the game beyond Boston at 56-30.

Not done yet though, a well-deserved try for the hard working Hummel followed, which he duly converted giving him an impressive 100 per cent conversion record.

A try from Derby at the final whistle made the final score 62-36.

Buccaneers coach Jim Dearing said: “We came up against a well-drilled Derby team and were our own worst enemies in the first half, gifting possession and field position to a far bigger side.

“Our performance in the second half was outstanding and every one of the players showed what we can do when we play to our strengths.”

BUCCANEERS: Stanfield, Stevenson, Baldwin, Croker, Fox, Hummell, Underwood, Williams, O’Sullivan, Chappell, Lloyd, Kippax, Rules, Stanfield snr, Kaleda.