Division One title for tennis club

The Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Summer League has drawn to a close - with Boston Tennis Club’s men finishing top of Division One.

Despite a loss to Louth in the final match of the season for the team of Ray Frankish, James Newton, Anthony Hulley and Geoff Short, the team had done enough earlier preparation in matches to secure the overall win.

In the penultimate match of the season against Boston men’s Seconds, the team of Ray Frankish, Jeremy George-Jones, James Newton and Owen Jary had a strong win against clubmates Andy Clamp, Geoff Short, Chris Cook and David Makins.

Boston men’s Seconds finished in a respectable position and played a part in the Boston men’s success as it was the team’s win against Louth at the beginning of the season that balanced out the First team’s loss to Louth.

Boston men’s Thirds - competing in Division Two of the league - finished with a 6-2 win over Scotter.

The team was Richard Cozens, David Makins, Rob Bonser and Zafar Khan.

The Boston Tennis Club Senior ladies lost out to Louth, the Division One winners, in their final match of the season.

The team for this match was Sue Burnett, Rachel Atkinson, Jenny McGarel and Rachel Gedney.

The team finished a very creditable third place.

In the final match of the season for Boston ladies’ Senior Seconds, it was also a loss to Louth, this time their Second team.

It was a 2-6 result in this match for Helen Cook, Hilary Calvert, Helen Duckett and Mary Smura but the team finish above the relegation zone.

Boston Ladies’ Thirds - Helen Motson, Denise Priestley, Helen Duckett and Sue Dring – lost out 2-6 to Tennis Buddies, but both the Fourths and Thirds finished mid-table of Division Three South.

Matches in the Team Tennis event have also been completed. The girls’ 12 and under and 14 and under sides finished as winners.

The 14 and under girls’ last match against Grantham was a 6-0 win, which sealed first place for Isabel Wookey, Lois Boothby, Yasmin Everitt and Serena Morrow.

The 16 and under boys are the runners-up in their division and the 18 and under boys were also winners.