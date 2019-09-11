Dominoes meeting

Boston Winter Dominoes League’s annual meeting will be held at the Arbor Club on Thursday, September 19 (7.30pm).

All pubs and clubs wishing to enter teams in the competition are invited to send representatives.

Boston Summer Dominoes League:

Results: Division One: Fairfield Lounge 6 Arbor Club 3, Black Bull 4 Flying Club 5, SPC Outlaws 4 WSSC C 5, SPC Cosmos 7 New inn A 2, WSSC A 5 Robin Hood 4, WSSC A 6 Arbor Club 3. Division Two: New Inn B 6 Golden Lion B 3, Railway 4 Little Peacock 5, Golden Lion A7 Kings Head 2.