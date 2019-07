Boston Summer Dominoes League

Results:

Division One: WSSC A 5 v Black Bull 4, WSSC C 7 v Arbor Club 2, SPC Outlaws 5 v Robin Hood 4, SPC Cosmos 2 v Fairfield Lounge 7, New Inn A 4 v Flying Club 5.

Division Two: Bull & Dog 4 v SPC Colts 5, Kings Head 4 v Railway 5, Golden Lion A 6 v New Inn B 3, Little Peacock 5 v Eagle 4.