Donington thrash BSC 11 in snooker league

Snooker news

Donington 1 thrashed BSC 11 7-1 in the Boston Snooker Centre Super League.

Stuart Atkin, Sean Swinburn and Craig Fitter all claimed wins while Graham Cripsey drew with Josh Fell.

Cons 6 got a much-needed win, defeating struggling side BSC 10 6-2. Craig Lee, Mat Turner and Chris Spencer won it with Dan Burt pulling two back.

BSC 2 hosted BSC 3 and came away with a 6-2 win. Gary Charlton and Andy Swan shared the opening frames and Pete Grooby and Neil Dowlman did the same in the final two. In between, Stuart Whitaker and Grant Marshall claimed victories.

Breaks: S, Swinburn 40, C. Fitter 68, G. Cripsey 44, C. Spencer 36, B. Wrigglesworth 33.

In the Launchburys Premier League, Shods 3 leapt off the bottom of the table as they thrashed fellow strugglers Cons 2 7-1. Russ Snade, Dan Collins and Jim Ely all won, with Dick Crunkhorn and Des Snell winning a frame each.

BSC 16 defeated BSC 12 5-3 in a tightly-fought contest. Andy Lawrence and Alan Laws shared the opening frames, Stan Matthews and Neil Morris following suit, the same with Paul Spencer and Alan Peck. Dave Cutting defeated Graham Day in the last match to ensure the win.

League leaders Cons 7 came back from 4-0 down to draw with neighbours Cons 3. Paddy Kearns and Pete Epton put the 3 4-0 up before Charlie Rolfe and Paul Tether levelled.

Kirton 5 kept up their pursuit of top spot by inflicting a 5-3 defeat on Cons 5. Danny Orton and Nathan Yardley drew the opening frames before Steve Sharp moved Kirton 3-1 ahead. Julian Furnell and Bill Spooner drew their match, as did Andy Bush and Derek Wood.

Breaks: D. Whyler 20, N. Yardley 39, C. Rolfe 29, 30.

BSC 13 remain at the top of the Johnson Motor Car sales Division One thanks to a 5-3 win over BSC 7. Kev Hirst and Barney Wood split the opening frames. Adam Cartwright then moved the 13 3-1 ahead before Paul Creasey levelled the match. However, Paul Oyitch sealed the win.

BSC 15 were 6-2 victors over Graves Park, Dave Cartwright, Ian Russell and jamie Holland sealing the win with John Clarke pulling two frames back.

West End reduced the deficit at the top of the table to two points after defeating BSC 9 7-1.

Carl Mason, Kev Stait and John Bell all victorious while Tim Bell drew with Callum Simmons.

BSC 6 jumped up the table, thanks to an 8-0 win over bottom side BSC 18, wins coming via Gordon Russell, Mike Deal, Andy Bird and Alan Traynor.