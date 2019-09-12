Doubles League is the club’s priority

Matches in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League are the priority for Boston Tennis Club sides at the moment.

As the summer season draws to a close, many of the 11 teams representing the club have matches remaining.

Boston Ladies’ Firsts, playing in Division One, had a good win away at Louth.

The team of Alice Gamman, Charlotte Priestley, Linda Barrow, Emma Mastin, Danielle Frankish and Isabel Wookey had a strong 12-0 success.

Boston Ladies’s Seconds, in Division Two, had the reverse result in an away match on the grass courts of Appleby Frodingham.

It was a loss for the team of Catherine Ellis, Helen Duckett, Denise Priestley, Helen Motson, Helen Cook and Mary Smura.

The Boston Ladies’ Fourth team met the Boston Ladies’ Fifths in a third division match.

It was closely fought but edged by the Fifth team, consisting of two mother-and-daughter combinations.

Penny and Poppy Gibbons and Claire and Katie Smith kept the pressure on the Fourth team – Norma Hunter, Jenny Murphy, Hilda Hastings and Lesley Gibbons.

The Men’s Third, Fourth and Sixth teams have also had matches.

All three teams suffered 4-8 losses.

The Thirds, playing in Division Two, lost to Appleby Frodingham in a home fixture.

The team was Ray Frankish, Anthony Hulley, Michal Chmielik, Andy Clamp, Ryan Frankish and Tom Piggins.

The Fourth were away to Louth Seconds. The team was Chris Cook, John Gibson, David Makins, Andy Clamp, Terry Mastin and Sev Smura.

The Sixths - Robert Bonser, Anish Pathak, Tom Mecklenburgh, Tom Piggins, Sev Smura and Will Pettitt – lost out in a very close match at home to Horncastle.