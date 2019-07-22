Early wickets are costly for Boston

Boston CC made the trip to Market Deeping looking to build on their two consecutive victories against Grantham and Sleaford.

At the toss, the coin came down in favour of Deeping’s captain and he had no hesitation in opting to bowl first on a pitch that was definitely going to suit the bowlers.

Boston struggled and lost wickets at regular intervals.

They were 21-3 and 66-6 and their biggest partnership was 28.

Jonny Cheer top-scored for Boston with 36 and Tom Baxter was the only other person to make double figures for them.

“It was a poor performance. We are always going to be in trouble if we lose three wickets for 20 runs at the start of the innings,” captain Baxter said.

Boston ended their innings in the 39th over when they were bowled out for 99, a total that could have been much worse if Deeping hadn’t have gifted Boston 30 extras.

After the tea interval, Deeping would have been confident of chasing down their total.

Gillett was dismissed for 0 by Tim Bell before a quickfire 18 from Sharp put Deeping firmly in control.

Paul Deans dismissed him after a smart running catch from Mahir Yousuff.

Lightning struck in the distance which meant that the players were withdrawn from the field to ensure player safety.

Unfortunately, some rain flowed during the break in play which further delayed the start of the game.

The overs were reduced and the total adapted, but it didn’t take long for Deeping to eventually chase down their revised total of 68.

“It was a bad day at the office for us and that was made even worse with Scunthorpe’s win,” added Baxter, whose team sit bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier.

“We don’t have a game next week so could be even further behind at the bottom of the table.”

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division a superb team performance from Freiston, Leake and Leverton saw them win at reigning champions Spalding.

Freiston made 187 before fielding and bowling with great discipline to dismiss their hosts for 157.

Zeeshan Saeed and Usman Ahmed put on an excellent 57 for the third wicket after Freiston were reduced to 37-2.

Saeed continued his excellent form and took the attack to the Spalding bowlers.

Saeed went for 41, well caught on the boundary off the bowling of Jonathan Miles.

Miles picked up three wickets, including Ahmed for 34.

Abdul Moeed marshalled the lower order in calm fashion and was given good support by Rohit Rambani (12) and Taimur Mian (9).

Moeed was caught at mid on for 42, but last pair Gwion Joyce (5 no out) and Zakir Gatta (4not out) ensured Freiston batted out their overs.

Freiston made an excellent start with the ball. Taimur Mian had Manton caught behind by Saeed.

Miles and Newton put on 51 for the second wicket but Freiston kept the scoring rate below three an over.

Ahmed deservedly picked up the wicket of Miles for 33. Moeed, Gatta and Mian all picked up wickets as Spalding were 90-5 after 30 overs.

Newton and Juckes added 52 in 10 overs, but with the required rate increasing, Freiston protected the boundaries.

Juckes was stumped by Saeed for 24, and despite Newton bring up his 50, Freiston had the match in their grasp.

Newton went for 52, well caught by Gwion Joyce off the bowling of Moeed.

Moeed picked up his third when Barrett was stumped completing an excellent victory for Freiston.

The win moves Freiston up to fourth in the league.

Ben Troops hit 76 runs as Boston Seconds beat Billingborough at the Mayflower.

Sean Barnett (28) and Tom Norris (23) helped the hosts post 169-7 off their 45 overs.

Troops then took six wickets for the loss of 33 runs as the away side were dismissed for 151.

Graves Park were beaten by eight wickets when they hosted Skegness.

John Morris (19) top scored as the Park men were dismissed for 78.

In response, Skegness reached 82-2 in the 16th over, Ryan lawson and Lewis Skinner taking wickets.

Boston Thirds’ SLBL Division Two contest against Market deeping Seconds fell foul of the weather while Freiston’s Second XI’s SLBL Division Three match at home to Uffington was abandoned.

Boston’s Sunday side were awarded the points when Lincoln and District League Premier Division rivals Scothern conceded.

In the Lincoln and District League Division Three, Revesby Seconds were beaten by second-place Waddington.

The visitors notched up 220-5, aided by Billy Evans’ 100 and 53 from Aidan Shaw.

Revesby ended their 40 overs on 135-4, Tom sewell (30 not out), George Pocklington (29) and Ian Roberts (27 not out) top scoring.