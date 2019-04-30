Eastenders wrap up the bowls title

Eastenders were crowned the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One champions.

They did not slip in in their final game against Punchbowlers, winning 6-0.

Geoff Barnes was presented with an award from his Vikings teammates to commemorate his many years as the team captain. His individual contribution to his team and Boston Indoor Bowling Club means it is a well-deserved honour. Geoff is pictured with teammate and friends.

Carlton Road finished second after recording a comfortable 6-0 win over Parthians.

Parthians have had a good season after last year’s promotion while Invaders completed a good campaign to finish third with a 6-0 victory over an under-strength IBC.

Holland Fen ended their season with a 6-0 victory over Royal Mail.

A40 had a close tussle in their mid-table battle with Jolly Farmers, but 18-17 and 19-13 wins saw them through 6-0.

Completing the 6-0 results, Red 5 beat relegated Strollers.

The T&B Containers Division Two saw Boston Park beat Dynamics 4-2 to confirm top spot and promotion.

Bernard Woods won 20-12, outweighing Kathryn Rockall’s 17-14 response.

The second promotion spot was decided when Breakaways just edged out rivals Autos, Ivan Dilley, Anne Jackson and Gordon Gallichan winning 20-8 against Autos captain Dave Gardner.

This bettered the Autos’s win, skipped by Jeff Homewood.

Nomads beat Patriarchs 4-2 for fifth after such a promising start.

Cosmos’s Bob Thompson skipped his rink to a 28-11 win to earn a 4-2 victory over Feathers.

Golfers beat Poachers 6-0 in the mid-table clash.

In the Cammacks Division Three, Central confirmed the title with a 4-2 victory over bottom team Phantoms.

B. Hunn’s rink beating N. Kenworthy’s rink 16-12 but C. Heppenstall’s rink beat Fred Epton 15-4.

The Burtons clinched second place and promotion with a 6-0 victory over Shipmates, C. Hill and D. Bailey skipping rinks to win.

Fairways could only manage a draw with Phoenix in a tight game, but with Burtons claiming a maximum promotion was just out of reach.

Bias lost out to U3 as D. Fox’s rink won 27-10 and took the four points for U3.

Saxons’s J. Hodgson won 20-12 to just edge out Hotspurs’s K. Manning (21 -15).