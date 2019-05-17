Eddie claims the Haslam Trophy

It has been a busy few weeks for the Seniors at Boston West, with three away matches at Sleaford, Toft and Blankney, as well as the normal club competitions.

The Barry Haslam Trophy was played for recently, and it was Eddie Hunt who was the winner with a really good score of 39 points.

With three blobs on his card, and no points at all after two holes, Eddie then settled down and played some good golf, using his 28 handicap to his advantage.

Peter Sleight was second and Keith Boothby third, both with 37 points.

Keith carried on his good form in the May monthly medal, coming out on top with a great score of nett 68 and, hopefully, a handicap cut.

Simon Cooper was second with 71 and in third place was Graham Storr who scored 72 points.

The seniors played the first of three away fixtures at Sleaford and came away with a 5.5-2.5 win, reversing the score of home match just three weeks prior.

This was followed by a visit to Toft, always a tough match on a difficult course, and this resulted in a 7-1 defeat, with Graham Goor and Norman Stanley getting the only point for Boston West.

The third away match was at Blankney, and this resulted in a loss of 4.5-2.5, the Boston West points won by Adrian Holland and John Clark (3&2) and Graham Goor and Tony Taylor (4&2).

Erik Andersen and Ian McKenzie halved their contest.