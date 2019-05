Elworthy fastest as time trials begin

Boston Wheelers have begun their 10-mile Time Trial season.

Velo One’s Matt Elworthy claimed the fastest time.

Results: 1 Matt Elworthy 22.22, 2 Dave Parnell 24.11, 3 Martin White 25.03, 4 Gary Clark 25.30, 5 Wayne Vermeulen 26.47, 6 Kenny Doig 26.56, 7 Keith Swain 27.12, 8 Matt Sands 27.48, 9 Gary Hiskinson 29.34, 10 Alan Sharpe 31.41, 11 Tink Taylor 32.02, 12 Connor Wilkinson 32.38, 13 Darren Wilkinson 34.20.

Boston Wheelers’s Go-Ride sessions for youngsters are also underway.

Results: Under 10 girls - 1 Isla Wainwright, 2 Charlotte Parnell; Under 10 boys - 1 Oliver Turnbull; Under 12 boys - 2 Arthur Morley, 3 William Horspool.