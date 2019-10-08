Enders continue bowls dominance

Eastenders continue to dominate in the Boston Indoor Bowls League, winning 6-0 against Boston Park.

Up to the halfway mark, Nigel Taylor, June Bates and Roy Riseborough were holding their own against Wayne Phoenix, Keith Tointon and Matt Whyers in this Orchard Health Group Division One contest.

Carlton Road kept up with a 6-0 victory over Parthains but Chris Gill’s rink needed three out of the last four ends to edge out Phil Markham’s rink.

IBC gained a 4-2 victory over Invaders with Dennis Ellis, Jeff Powell and Pete Stringfellow winning 22 -12 against Ian Tebbs’ rink, which just outweighed Scott Whyers’ 18-14 victory over Tony Powell’s rink.

The surprise result of the night was Punchbowlers taking all six points from Holland Fen, Dave Peacock, Ian Drury and Steve Skelton comfortable winners over Jim Gott’s rink and I. Reeson, B. Reeson and David Gill winning the last three ends against E. Dilnot’s rink to claim all the points.

A40 are now finding form and came out 6-0 victors over Red 5 in a very close game on both rinks.

Janet Vinter, Pauline Richardson and Arnold Bennett, three down with two ends to play, scored two doubles to edge home by one.

Derek Green, Rita Epton and Dave Allen completely dominated their rink against Breakaways, but Mark Brown, Anne Jackson and Carol Dowse scored a three on the last end to gain two points for Breakaways against Jolly Farmers.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, what, on paper, looked as if it may be a close contest turned out to be comfortable 6-0 victory for Poachers against opponents Nomads.

Poachers remain top, Brian Sansam and Bob Tingey the successful skips.

Royal Mail have a game in hand in second and kept within two points of the top after a 6-0 victory over Patriarchs, but it was a close game until the last seven ends on both rinks.

In the third and fourth positions, Golfers and Strollers could have perhaps gone either way but on the night Strollers’ sets of Tony Beck, Andy Warne and Mick Hippisley and experienced Alan Everitt with keen new bowlers Nigel Kenworthy and Kev Manning getting all the points.

Vera Thorold, Ray Thorold with Brian Hunn won 19-13 for Central but the other rink ended a draw between Fred Epton’s rink and Gordon Neal,so Burtons got one point and Central 5.

Autos gained a 4-2 victory over Dynamics with Margaret Gardener, A. Townsend and Norman Wright’s 21-14 victory claimimg the aggregate as Alan West, John Davies and Jonathan West claimed two points for Dynamics in an 18-17 win.

Pilgrims continued their march to the expected Cammacks Division Three title with a comfortable win over Bias.

Vectors against Amateurs was always going to be a tight match as second met third.

Dave Coulson, Mick Greet and Eileen Favell won 16-11 for Amateurs.

But Vectors’ set of Geoff Sawer, Eric Blisset and Nick Whitmore clinched the 4-2 victory for Vectors with a 22-8 win.

The Saxons and Hotspurs had a great match, drawing 3-3.

Petra Wood, Brian Fairweather and Simon Sperring won the last end to win by two for Hotspurs and J. Issac, P. Issac and Pete Stubley, one down playing the last, gained a three for Saxons to tie the match.

They, in fact, won the last three ends to turn a deficit of 19-12 into a 21-19 victory at the death.

Fairways are now finding some form on the green rather than the course and cruised to a comfortable victory over Phantoms, 6-0.

U3 continue to be bottom following a 6-0 defeat against Vikings who are keeping themselves in the mix for the second place on this league.

John Stray and Alan Smith skipped winning rinks.

Boston IBC teams have been County League action.

The Mixed Team had a great start at Lincoln, winning 16-2 (115-76).

The over 60s A were home to Stamford A, who came and bowled exceptionally well to leave Boston with five points.

The aggregate was decided on the final end as Stamford got home by two shots to get 13 well-earned points.

The men’s County B tea m met Skegness at Boston, winning 12 points to 6.