England aces put Boston netballers through their paces

England internationals Sasha and Kadeen Corbin put members of the Boston Netball League through their paces at a recent coaching event.

The sisters - who play for Super League side Mavericks - visited the town to pass on advice to members of local sides including Bullettes, Boston Juniors, Back 2 Netball and the Boltz teams.

Boltz Pink captain Megan Coleman said: “Sasha has her own company called Solo Sessions. She comes and does skills training and then lets us apply it into our game play.

“We were really lucky to have Kadeen come along and coach us as well, Sasha said it never happens having them both there together coaching for the solo sessions.”

Kadeen was part of the England netball squad which won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Nettitude, a Boston Netball Fun Day, will be held at the Peter Paine centre on Sunday, June 23, in aid of Sarcoma UK.