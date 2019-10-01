England Lionhearts call-up for Stanfield

Boston Buccaneers captain John Stanfield has been named in the England Lionhearts squad after catching the eye with his performance at the Southern Region Rugby Carnival.

Stanfield, who has been a key player for the Buccaneers since the club formed in 2014, was one of five players from the Midlands region selected after trials matches against East, London and West Divisional opponents.

Buccaners director of rugby Mark Bean commented: “This selection is testament to John’s commitment to rugby league at Boston and his abilities playing in his preferred position in the pack.

“Along with his rigid defence, his relentless go forward and kicking game will test any teams resilience boosting the Lionhearts chargers.”

Head coach Jim Dearing added: “Really pleasing to have one of our players selected to represent England Lionhearts. John leads by example and always gives his best, I’m sure he’ll enjoy the challenge.”

The hooker now goes on to attend training camp ahead of a match against Wales Dragonhearts later in the in the year.