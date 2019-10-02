Evolution kickboxers claim nine golds

Four Evolution Martial Arts club members returned from the Peterborough Series with a trophy haul.

Julia Kusyk, age 5, Jack Greatrix, nine, Sophie Doyle, nine, and Emily Greatrix, 12, attended the competition and put in some great performances.

Sophie claimed four golds in the points 4’4 intermediate, points 4’4 advanced, points 4’8 intermediate and -30kg light continuous advanced.

Jack won two golds in the -35kg points and light continuous -4’8”.

Emily competed in -40kg points -5’ where she won gold and the -45kg intermediate light continuous -5’, finishing top of the podium a second time.

Julia competed in the girls’ -25kg inter/advanced light contact, claiming gold, and the girls’ -4.4’ beginner points category, coming away with bronze.