Farrington races to two North East Motorcycle Racing Club titles

Bob Farrington is celebrating after scooping a championship double.

The Haven Bank rider has won the North East Motorcycle Racing Club 2019 championships’ Post Classic Junior on his 1988 Yamaha TZ350cc motorcycle.

And if that wasn’t enough, he also came out on top in the GP125 championship on his 1986 Honda rs125.

The Post Classic Junior championship title went down to the last race.

“I went to East Fortune 10 points clear of John Hold,” Bob said.

“I had some mechanicals and a bit of bad luck and needed to win the last race - I did and finished three points clear of John.”

Bob didn’t begin racing until he was 35 but has certainly made up for lost time, winning many races and championships over the past 30 years.

He has also secured top-10 finishes at the Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT on the famous Isle of Man mountain course.