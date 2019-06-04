Finch claims the East Midlands Box Cup title

Angelica Finch has landed her second boxing title in the space of a week.

Despite only moving into the senior ranks five months ago, the Boston Town ABC fighter has announced her arrival in style, winning the East Midlands Box Cup at the weekend.

This success follows on from winning the East Midlands belt the previous week.

Finch met Natasha Taylor - who she had beaten for the belt last week - in the Box Cup final, keen to prove her first victory was no fluke.

The first round saw Taylor come out on the front foot, wanting to exact revenge on Finch.

But within seconds Finch had the fight under control, working on the front foot and pushing Taylor back.

Making sure she didn’t get caught up in a messy fight, Finch took the first round comfortably.

Round two saw Taylor more wary of coming forward.

Finch capitalised on this and landed ferocious shots to the body and the head with no answer back from her rival.

Finch was clearly ahead in both rounds.

In the corner her coach and dad Jim was hyping and motivating Finch to have one big last onslaught in the final round, making sure Finch did not become complacent.

Round three saw Finch firing on all cylinders despite battling against the heat.

Finch was looking to shut Taylor out of the third round completely, finishing well to claim gold by a unanimous win.

Since Boston Town ABC opened it’s doors less than 12 months ago, Finch has won the Hull box Cup, Esker Box Cup, a second national title, the East Midlands Featherweight Championship belt and finished the season off by winning the East Midlands Box Cup.