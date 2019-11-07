Fireworks Bazoom fizzle at Boston and District AC's sportshall event

The Fireworks Bazoom team.

Fireworks Bazoom, led by Louise Hurst, won the team contest with 96 points, finishing ahead of Explosive Rockets and Scorching Firecrackers, who both had a total of 87 points.

At under 15 level, Louise won the shot putt (7.61m), the two laps (22.3 secs) and cleared 6.36m in standing triple jump.

Explosive Rockets captain Megan Reid cleared 2.02m in standing long jump, achieved a maximum 60 seconds in the balance test and scored 60 in the speed bounce.

In the under 13 age group, Eleanor Lyddiatt, skipper of Scorching Firecrackers, led from the front, securing victories in five events, including speed bounce (77), standing triple jump (5.28m), two lap race (22.6 secs) and standing long jump (1.82m).

Zara Holland (Explosive Rockets) won the shot (5.42m), completed 14 laps in the four-minute challenge and clocked a very promising 22.7 secs for second place in the two-laps.

Haden Quantrill (Scorching Firecrackers) claimed second place in speed bounce (70) and finished in the same position in standing long jump (1.80m) before withdrawing through injury.

Evie Milner (Fireworks Bazoom) achieved a time of 32.1 secs for second position in the balance test and recorded 28.4 secs in the two lap race.

In the under 11 category, Jack Clark-Atkins (Fireworks Bazoom) was first in the hi stepper (14.6 secs), standing triple jump (4.94m), two laps race (23.2 secs) and completed 14 laps in the four-minute challenge.

Logan Rush (Scorching Firecrackers) won the under 11 balance test (49 secs), achieved 41 in the speed bounce and clocked 24.2 secs in the two-lap event.

In the under nine events, Lumen Myers (Scorching Firecrackers) won the chest push (3.00m), finished second in both the vertical jump and the standing triple jump (34cms and 4.14m), and recorded 25.0 secs for runners-up position in the two lap race.

Noah Donnelly-Coles (Scorching Firecrackers) won over two laps, clocking 24.7 secs and finished second in standing long jump (1.50m) and third in the vertical jump (29cms).

Damian McNally (Fireworks Bazoom) won both the under nine standing long jump (1.56m) and the balance test (48.3 secs) and secured second place in the chest push (2.75m).

In the same age group, Leah Holland (Explosive Rockets) recorded 26.1 secs over two laps and 3.44m for standing triple jump.

Mia Clark-Atkins (Fireworks Bazoom) won the vertical jump (35cms) and cleared 1.34m in standing long jump.