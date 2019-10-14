First defeat for Blue and Whites

RFU Junior Cup

Boston RFC 28

Birstall 36

A poor first-half display cost Boston Rugby Club dear in their RFU Junior Cup match at Birstall.

Despite a much-improved second half, their unbeaten start to the season came to an end.

Conceding four tries in the first 40 minutes, a result of missed tackles and uncharacteristic mistakes, saw the home team quickly establish a commanding lead.

Despite fly half Matthew Bray converting two penalties and a five-minute period of pressure in Birstall’s twenty-two at the end of the first half, Boston were unable to register any additional points entering half time trailing 6-28.

Coach Ashley Coates made a number of changes in the interval, replacing the injured Jaron Cowern on the wing with Kyle Turley and Josh Cook coming on for Rob Borley at scrum half.

The second 40 saw Boston play with an intensity and control that was missing previously.

It would take just five minutes before full back Tom Hobbs rounded off a well-worked move from a five-metre scrum, the conversion by Bray reducing the arrears to 13-28.

At this stage Sam Lempard was replaced by Jake Blanshard in the back row and Paul Beard replaced Alex Hough in the front row.

A further penalty by Bray and a try by centre Rowan Mason saw Boston pull back to 21-33 with 10 minutes remaining.

With Boston in the ascendancy a try by back row Luke Fowler, following a good off load by second row Matthew Dean, brought the team to within five points at 28-33.

However, a well-taken penalty by Birstall saw them move eight points in front 28-36 and hold on to secure the cup win.

On Saturday Boston travel to play second-placed Gainsborough in the league (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Scupham, Griffin, Dean, Eldin, Sharp, Lempard, Stokes, Borley, Bray, Hummel, Kippax, Mason, Cowern, Hobbs; replacements: Fowler, Beard, Turley, Cook, Blanshard.

Merit League

Gainsborough Seconds 35

Boston Development 50

Travelling with 16 players, Boston Seconds produced an impressive win at Gainsborough Seconds.

Boston’s man of the match was prop Daniel Philpott.

NC2 North (East)

Lincoln Ladies 27

Boston Ladies 3

Boston Ladies lost in a tough match away at Lincoln with captain Hannah Booth scoring the team’s only points through a well-taken penalty.

The ladies have a couple of weeks off before they entertain Hull Ionians on November 3 (KO 2.15 pm).