Firsts set for tough challenge

Tom Baxter wants Boston CC to build upon Saturday’s win over last season’s runners-up Grantham as they host title-chasing Sleaford on Saturday.

The Mayflower men will be wanting to build upon their vital victory as they look to beat the drop.

“Putting in another good performance is important,” Baxter said. “It’s important that we bat our overs and make Sleaford perform well if they are to beat us.

“The next few weeks are crucial for our season.

“We play Sleaford, Deeping, Louth and Scunthorpe in the next four games.

“We’ve got to win three more games to stand any chance of getting off the bottom of this table and with Louth and Scunthorpe being the two teams ahead of us, it would be good if two victories could come against those.”

Saturday’s action begins at noon.