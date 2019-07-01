Firsts settle for six points at Bourne

Under-strength Boston CC Firsts picked up six Lincs ECB Premier points despite defeat at second-place Bourne on Saturday.

The Mayflower men made the short journey without five first teamers while Bourne were coming off the back of bowling Alford out for 28 the week before.

The coin came down in favour of Bourne captain Pete Morgan, who had no hesitation in opting to bat first on a very good pitch and in warm conditions.

Boston’s opening bowlers, Adeesha Thilanchana and Tim Bell bowled tightly and made run-scoring as difficult as possible.

Bell made the breakthrough when he removed Jack Berry and then grabbed the wickets of Courtney Kruger and Morgan in consecutive balls to leave Bourne 50-3.

Sam Evison and Steven Crossley tried to re-build the innings but Paul Deans removed Evison for 36.

Another partnership started to build between Crossley and Robert Bentley but Scott Elleray dismissed the latter after a smart catch from Bell.

From 102-5, it was a case of two very good partnerships from Bourne that took the game away from Boston.

Crossley and Tom Dixon batted very sensibly and pushed Bourne past 150 before Crossley fell.

Dixon and Ben Slack then added 96 for the seventh wicket before Bell returned to pick up the wicket of Slack to give Boston their third bowling point.

Bourne ended their 50 overs on 246-7.

“I thought we worked hard and bowled well on the whole. It was a good pitch and they bat all the way down the order. That was the difference,” said Boston skipper Tom Baxter.

After the tea interval, Boston’s first target would have been looking to pick up batting points and take the innings as deep as possible.

Boston were in trouble at 34-4. Ex-Boston player Colin Cheer had picked up three wickets and Dan Bandaranaike the other.

Thilanchana and Baxter attempted to re-build the innings but Thilanchana was dismissed for 44.

Baxter and Paul Tetther added 43 for the sixth wicket and Tetther and Deans added 41 for the seventh wicket.

A nine-ball 20 from Elleray saw Boston to their third batting point before he was the last wicket to fall, leaving Boston all out for 177.

Boston managed to take six points from the match to stay in 10th place, 14 points ahead of bottom-place Alford, who managed seven points from their defeat to Sleaford.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton were beaten by 91 runs when they met Spalding in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Freiston’s strong batting line-up failed to perform as they were all out for 106 in reply to the visitors’ 197.

Spalding batted extremely well after winning the toss. Openers Joe Broomfield and Jon Manton were patient at the start of the innings and sensibly played themselves in.

The pair put on 72 before Broomfield was trapped LBW by Abdul Moeed for 36.

This brought Newton to the crease, who upped the scoring rate.

Manton made 50 as the Spalding batsmen knocked the Freiston spinners into gaps to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Manton was stumped by Zeeshan Saeed off the bowling of Moeed for 53, but Newton looked in excellent form as he brought up his 50.

Zeeshan Hassan bowled Miles for 10, and Newton made 78, including eight fours and a six, before he was out in the last over.

A brace of wickets in the final over from Moeed, ensured Spalding didn’t quite make 200, but on a sluggish surface 197 was a good score.

In reply Freiston were unable to build the big partnerships that Spalding had done. The best partnership was a miserly 28 for the first wicket, which was ended when Sunil Panjwani was caught behind for 10.

Richard Paul made 18 and Waseem Ilyas 12, but accurate and disciplined bowling from Spalding meant Freiston were always under pressure. Saeed, Usman Ahmed and Moeed were all dismissed looking to hit boundaries.

The returning Charles Lenton looked in good nick as he made 18, but Freiston’s tail subsided with Julain Wilson helping himself to four wickets.

Freiston were all out for 106, but stay fourth in the SBLB Premier Division Table.

Boston Seconds’ South Lincs and Border League Division One contest was played at Belton Park on Sunday.

Rizwan Qudir took four wickets as the hosts were dismissed for 87.

Boston posted a matchwinning 93-4 in the 17th over, Peter Mitchell (27 not out), Rowan Evans (26) and Damian Lawson (23) hitting vital runs.

Graves Park were beaten by nine wickets at third-place Woodhall Spa Seconds.

The 10-man Park men saw their innings come to an end at 91-9 in the 25th over, before the hosts reached 92 runs for the loss of one wicket in the 11th over.

Connor Gilbert (31) and Chris King (23) top scored for Graves Park, with the wickets shared out between Peter Jackson (two), James White, Sam Cherry, WJ Muller, Brandan Laurenzi and Matthew Haslam, with Sam Cooke and Laurenzi adding run outs.

With the bat, Alex Hodson (52) and Cherry (18) did most of the damage.

Park’s Martin Hodgson claimed the wicket of Cherry.

In the South Lincs and Border League Division One, Boston Thirds secured a nine-wicket success against basement side Baston.

The visitors finished their 45 overs on 158-8 with Dan Fox taking four of the wickets for the loss of 34 runs.

Boston secured victory in the 25th over as Kevin manning’s 77 and an unbeaten 73 from Rowan Evans guided the Mayflower men to 159 for the loss of one wicket.

Revesby CC headed north on tour for two friendly fixtures this weekend.

On Saturday they claimed at 24-run victory at Middleton Tyas, before a 34-run win at raby Castle the following day.

Against Middleton Tyas, Robert Jeffrey’s unbeaten 38 helped the side record 167-8 off 40 overs before the hosts were dismissed for 143.

Richard Grant took three wickets.

Sunday’s contest saw Mark Twells record an unbeaten 111 and Robert Knight add 72 as Revesby posted 260-7.

Raby finished their 40 overs on 226-8, Knight taking four wickets.