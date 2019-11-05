Fisher leads the G&S Sunflower trio home

G&S Racing Kawasaki team manager Tom Fisher got back in the saddle as the Wyberton-based team rounded off the season with their annual visit to Bishopscourt in Northern Ireland.

Three G&S riders contested the Sunflower Trophy, with Fisher finishing ninth and TJ Toms 11th.

Kevin Keyes who would have been 12th but for a slip on the final lap causing a non finish.

With Milo Ward unavailable, Fisher welcomed the opportunity to return to the track. Despite being up against some fast Superbikes, he brought the big Kawasaki home in ninth place.

Considering he has not raced competitively for over a year he was very happy with his result.

Toms and Keyes raced in the support Supersport races and had some good battles with the Irish racers as they gained track experience prior to the Sunflower Trophy race on Sunday.

Both riders were challenging for top 10 places throughout the race where Toms secured a close 11th place on his stock 600 bike while Keyes was right with him throughout the race until, on the very last lap and within sight of the chequered flag, he slipped from his machine.

Although taken to hospital as a precaution it was found that Keyes had no broken bones and got away with some heavy bruising.

Fisher said: “We had a cracking weekend with our good friends at the Bishopscourt circuit and, despite the cold weather on Saturday, we were all involved in some close and exciting racing.”

He added: “Kevin was unlucky to slip from his machine on the final lap but, up until then, both he and TJ were challenging for the top 10 with TJ being the first Stock 600 machine over the line.”