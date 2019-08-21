Five-mile test for Community team

Boston Community Runners were in action at the Thorney five-mile race.

The event, near Peterborough, is not the most common of distances to find in the racing calendar, but it does offer the runner the chance to push themselves a little bit harder possibly than they would on the more 10k race, which equates to 6.2 miles.

Six members took the black and yellow stripes of Boston Community Runners to the pretty fenland village to compete.

The weather was overcast but still warm and a strong westerly wind was an added handicap for about half of the race.

Steven Roberts was the first club runner home, putting in a solid performance which earned him fifth in his age category, finishing in a time of 35.15.

Michael Corney had a great run, finishing just behind him and crossing the line in 38.24, knocking 25 seconds off last year’s time.

Beth Lines was the third club runner back. Fresh from taking part in the fun run with family an hour earlier she clocked a super time of 47.24.

Clare Teesdale came into view next and a fast finish saw her almost break the 50-minute barrier, crossing the finish line in 50.01.

Sarah Burton was next club runner back, her first race and attempt at this distance since a fractured leg gave her an enforced three months off.

She was thrilled with her time of 54.18.

Sam Cross was just 18 seconds away having run most of the race with Sarah and she too was pleased to finish inside her target time, clocking 54.36.

Boston Community Runners offer track sessions on a Tuesday evenings at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and hold social runs on Thursdays from the Peter Paine centre (both 7pm).