FLL’s double success

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 136, Long Sutton 80 - Freiston won by 56 runs.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton picked up their fourth win in a row as an impressive bowling performance made up for a disappointing batting display.

After electing to bat first Freiston were 71-5 after a breathtaking opening 10 overs.

Zeeshan Saeed made 13 and Abdul Moeed 10 for Freiston, who were assisted by a number of extras from the visitors.

Stanway picked up two wickets and Newman three as the Freiston batsmen were undone by pace.

Stewart Kirtley top scored for Freiston with 17 before he became Whitaker’s second victim of the afternoon.

Freiston’s lower order fought hard and ensured the home side put a defendable score on the board.

Ashok Kumar contributed 13, Taimur Mian 12 and Ollie Booth 16 as Freiston posted 136.

Defending a below par score, Freiston needed a good start and that is exactly what they got.

Ollie Booth claimed the first two wickets before a run was scored.

Oldfield (19) and Barnes took the score onto 36 before a double strike from Mian saw both Oldfield and Baker clean bowled.

Stanway and Barnes added 36 for the fifth wicket but with the score on 72 Barnes was trapped LBW by Farman Bajwa for 18.

Stanway (21) was then run out by a direct hit from Richard Paul.

From then on Long Sutton collapsed with Bajwa taking three wickets and Abdul Moeed claiming another two.

Tommy Atkinson and Stewart Kirtley both took sharp low catches, as Long Sutton were all out for 80.

Freiston remain fourth in the Premier Division table and travel to Billingborough next week.

SLBL Division Two

Sleaford 3rds 153-9, Freiston LL 2nds 154-6 - Freiston won by four wickets.

An excellent 79-run partnership between Usman Ahmed and Connor Goodfellow saw Freiston’s Seconds to a well-deserved victory at home to Sleaford.

Freiston bowled first and two early wickets from Ahmed gave them an excellent start.

JP Horton executed a superb run out and Steve Appleyard trapped Shorthouse LBW as Freiston were well placed with Sleaford 47-4.

An impressive 60-run stand between B. Glendining and K. Templeman took Sleaford past the 100 mark.

The partnership was broken when Glendining (32) chipped a Jon Mellors delivery straight to Horton.

Mellors also dismissed Templeman for 42, whilst Bonakeli Njovana claimed his first wickets in a Freiston shirt.

Njovana took three as Freiston restricted Sleaford to 153 off their 45 overs.

Herbert Ushewokunze made an impressive 21 for Freiston but it was the partnership between Ahmed and Goodfellow that was the match winner.

Ahmed made 64 before he was well caught at point by J. Henderson.

Goodfellow remained calm as he played a true captain’s innings despite Freiston losing three cheap wickets.

It was Goodfellow, who ended on 48, who struck the winning runs to secure a four-wicket victory.