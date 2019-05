SLBL Premier

Bourne 2nds 164, Graves Park 169-6 - Graves Park won by four wickets.

Graves Park CC secured a four-wicket victory at Bourne Seconds on Saturday.

The hosts were dismissed for 164 in the 38th over, before the Park men reached the required runs with 35 overs played.

Graves Park now sit seventh in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division standings. On Saturday they travel to basement side Billingborough (1pm).