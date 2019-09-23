Freiston LL keep title hopes alive

Freiston, Leake and Leverton comfortably beat a depleted Graves Park side as they kept their South Lincs and Border League Premier Division title hopes alive.

The Park elected to bat first and scored 17 when Tommy Atkinson cleaned bowled Chris King for two.

Zeeshan Hassan cleaned bowled Joe Gilbert, but Keith Chamberlain played a determined innings to frustrate Freiston.

Connor Gilbert made 12 before being bowled by Abdul Moeed.

Moeed also trapped Hodgson LBW, and Usman Ahmed dismissed Brooks in the same manner.

Chamberlain was run out by an excellent throw by Yasir Tanoli for 35.

Chris Clubb struck an exciting 16, but the return of Hassan saw the Graves Park innings ended.

Hassan was excellent, finishing with figures of 3-13.

Requiring 101 for victory, Freiston were never in trouble.

Zeeshan Saeed and Richard Paul put on 72 for the first wicket.

Saeed batted in typically aggressive fashion.

Paul was trapped LBW by Martin Hodgson for 13, but Waseem Ilyas joined Saeed to take Freiston to victory.

Saeed made an unbeaten 53, whilst Ilyas made 12, as Freiston secured victory in the 14th over.

Freiston now travel to Skegness next Saturday for a title decider, with both teams knowing a maximum-points victory will be enough to secure the title.

Boston Seconds aided Freiston with a one-wicket win at Skegness.

Paul Deans (4-19), Eli Coonan (3-24) and Damian Lawson (2-32) helped dismiss Skegness for 126 before Mahir Yousuff (37), Sam Holland (33) and Peter Mitchell (22) helped the away side to 127-9.

In the SLBL Division Two, Freiston Seconds ended their season on Sunday when an evenly-poised match lost out to the rain.

Long Sutton made 152 in a match originally reduced to 32 overs. Bonakeli Njovana and Danny Lumley both claimed two wickets in their opening spells whie Josh Matthews picked up his first Freiston wicket and Justin George also took two wickets.

Connor Goodfellow (13) had helped Freiston to 39-3.

Boston Sunday Firsts were awarded the points as Lincoln and District League Premier Division rivals Bracebridge Heath conceded.

Revesby Seconds’ Lincoln and District League Division Three contest at home to Gully Cricketers was abandoned due to rain.

Aahad Khalid had taken five wickets for the loss of 222 runs and Ian Roberts posted three for seven as the away side were dismissed for 82.

Ian Tyler’s unbeaten 21 had steadied the ship as Revesby were on 40-3 when the contest was brought to an end.

The Firsts host Woodhall Spa Sunday this weekend in the Premier Division (1pm).