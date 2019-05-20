Freiston LL’s strong start continues with Grantham victory

SLBL Premier Division

Grantham 2nds 160, Freiston LL 161-4 - Freiston won by six wickets.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton continued their strong start to the season as an excellent team performance saw them claim a comfortable victory away to Grantham.

After electing to bat first the home side got off to a good start with Parmley (32), in particular playing in a positive fashion.

Parmley was well caught by Gwion Joyce as he reacted quickly to a parried effort.

The introduction of spin slowed the scoring rate down with Ashok Kumar and Zakir Gatta bowling economically for Freiston.

It was Kumar who removed both Everett (19) and Mudie (32).

The disciplined bowling kept the pressure on the home team, as they were unable to break free.

Grantham were unable to inject any impetuous into their innings as Freiston took regular wickets in the closing overs.

Gatta deservedly picked up two wickets including Hackney for 24.

The re-introduction of Abdul Moeed saw the innings subside as the spinner took four wickets in quick succession, ending the Grantham innings on 160.

In reply Zeeshan Saeed struck two early boundaries before being trapped LBW by Kumar for 12.

For the second week in a row Waseem Ilyas joined Richard Paul to construct a substantial second wicket partnership.

The pair batted sensibly, scoring at around four runs an over, to take Freiston to 95-1 in the 24th over.

Ilyas went for 40 and Paul went on to make 49 before being caught off the bowling of Fell.

Abdul Moeed (30 not out) and Sunil Panjwani (16 not out) ensured Freiston had no further alarms as the calmly knocked off the remaining runs to seal an excellent victory.

On Saturday Freiston make the short trip to Boston to face their Seconds (1pm).