Freiston LL slip to first league defeat

A disappointing batting display from Freiston, Leake and Leverton saw them slip to their first South Lincs and Border League Premier Division defeat of the season.

In a match reduced to 35 overs per side due to weather, Freiston won an important toss and invited the visitors to bat first.

Freiston reduced Bourne to 27-4 as Taimur Mian and Ollie Booth were excellent with the new ball.

However, Freiston were unable to take full advantage as Hewitt and Hames frustrated the home side.

The fifth wicket pair went on to add an invaluable 80 as Freiston’s fielding once more began to falter.

Hewitt (42 not out) and Hames (36) accelerated towards the end of the innings as Bourne posted 121.

In reply, Freiston lost Richard Paul (four) early but did make it to 29-1 after nine overs.

However, the 10th over saw Xipu bowl Zeeshan Saeed for 16 and then trap Abdul Moeed LBW.

In his next over Xipu claimed two more to reduce Freiston to 35-5.

There was no way back for Freiston despite the efforts of the lower order.

Three wickets for Patchett ensured Freiston were all out for only 79.