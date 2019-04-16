Friskney Half win for Gold Top Cope

Runners enjoyed dry breezy conditions for Sunday’s annual Friskney Half Marathon Road Race.

Despite the prevailing cold wind, athletes produced personal best times for completion of the usual flat traffic-free course around Friskney village and surrounding area.

Race winner Chris Cope, from host club Boston and District AC, reduced his previous best performance for the course by over six minutes, recording 1:12.07.

Second home was Matt Pyatt (Dereham Runners), who also finished strongly to clock 1:16.34, ahead of Bushfield Joggers representative Brian Corleys in 1:19.20 secs.

The Gold Tops’s second team counter was captain Aidan McClure, claiming fourth position in 1:22.03, a six-minute improvement on his previous best for the event.

For the host club, Oliver Lammiman completed his first half marathon in a very respectable debut time of 1:47.57 and Owen Msimango finished in 1:57.16.

Rebecca Witton (Bushfield Joggers) was the first female to finish in 1:43.46.

Chris Cope also won the veteran men’s 35 trophy with teammate Aidan McClure taking the senior men’s award.

Chris, Aidan and Oliver won the combined men’s team trophy for Boston and District AC with a total of 21 points.

Bushfield Joggers A were the combined female team trophy winners.

Jeremy Reichelt (Notfast Running Club) won the veteran men’s 55 trophy and Peter Davies (Newark) took the men’s veteran 65 trophy with Rachel Stone (Bushfield) first in the veteran women’s 45 category.

Vivienne Martin was the winner of the vet women’s 55 age group and Annette Taylor (Notfast) triumphed in the vet women’s 65 age section.