Funding boost for boxing club

Peter Read of LCYVS is pictured with boxing club members and coaches.
Peter Read of LCYVS is pictured with boxing club members and coaches.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club have received a cash donation of £730 from the Lincolnshire Council For Voluntary Youth Services.

Money from the donation was spent on much-needed equipment and two electric showers for their male and female changing areas, which will be used daily by members.

Head coach Kevin Smith said: “I would like to say on behalf of our club and members a big thank you to Peter Read and the committee from LCYVS for selecting Boston ABC.

“We are self-funded and the club relies solely on volunteers, raising our own funds and with the help of donations and sponsors.

“We have a gym full of young talent and this equipment will ensure that we can begin the season with everything we need to have a successful year.”

Anyone interested in taking up boxing is welcome to come along to a training session.

Beginners sessions for 7-16 years are on Tuesday and Friday evenings from 6pm-7pm (cost £1.50) and 16 years+ from7pm-8pm (£2.50).

There is also a Little Rockys class on Saturday mornings aimed at younger children from five-13 years (£1.50).

Peter Read of LCYVS is pictured with boxing club members and coaches.