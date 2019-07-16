Funding boost for boxing club

Boston Amateur Boxing Club have received a cash donation of £730 from the Lincolnshire Council For Voluntary Youth Services.

Money from the donation was spent on much-needed equipment and two electric showers for their male and female changing areas, which will be used daily by members.

Head coach Kevin Smith said: “I would like to say on behalf of our club and members a big thank you to Peter Read and the committee from LCYVS for selecting Boston ABC.

“We are self-funded and the club relies solely on volunteers, raising our own funds and with the help of donations and sponsors.

“We have a gym full of young talent and this equipment will ensure that we can begin the season with everything we need to have a successful year.”

Anyone interested in taking up boxing is welcome to come along to a training session.

Beginners sessions for 7-16 years are on Tuesday and Friday evenings from 6pm-7pm (cost £1.50) and 16 years+ from7pm-8pm (£2.50).

There is also a Little Rockys class on Saturday mornings aimed at younger children from five-13 years (£1.50).

Peter Read of LCYVS is pictured with boxing club members and coaches.