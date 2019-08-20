G&S Kawasaki team ‘devastated’ by death of sponsor

A good weeking of racing from the G&S Racing Kawasaki team was overshadowed by the tragic death of one of the team’s loyal sponsors and friend.

Tat Taylor was killed in a motorcycle accident on his way home from the circuit on Saturday evening.

All three riders decided to honour him by continuing to ride at Cadwell Park.

“The whole team is devastated by the loss of Tat on Saturday,” said team manager Tom Fisher.

“We are all absolutely gutted and our thoughts are with his family at this very distressing time.

“It’s been a very difficult weekend for us all but the three riders were out there doing their best for Tat on Sunday.”

Kevin Keyes had been on the pace throughout the weekend and never outside of the top three during free practice and qualifying and held pole position until the final few seconds of the session, when he was bumped down to second place.

He was anticipating a good race and was hopeful of a podium finish but his efforts came to nothing when he crashed heavily on lap three of the race causing a red flag situation.

Although momentarily knocked out Kevin was lucky to get away with some heavy bruising and muscle damage in the incident.

TJ Toms had settled into third place when the red flag halted the race.

At the re-start the riders had hardly completed the first lap when a red flag again brought racing to a halt, this time because of rain.

At the restart, shortened to just seven laps, Toms rode well and held third place through the majority of the seven laps.

A frantic last lap saw third place exchanged between TJ and Korie McGreevy but the Irishman managed to make his final pass stick at the bottom of the mountain which denied Toms his podium finish.

In the Stock 1000 race Milo Ward completed his qualifying in 20th position.

He started the 12-lap race from the seventh row and rode well, moving up to 16th on lap four.

He was involved in a seven rider battle for 12th place and just missed out to finish in a close 16th position but just 0.3s away from 12th place.

There is a three week break prior to the next round at Oulton Park where the Stock 600 riders have their usual one race and the Stock 1000 benefits from two races over the weekend of September 6-8.