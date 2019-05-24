G&S looking to right wrongs at the Park

The three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders are looking for points at Donington Park.

The third round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 and 600 championships will take place this weekend, where they will be racing on the national circuit, thus missing out the Melbourne Loop.

Kevin Keyes was disappointed when he was unable to race at Oulton Park in the stock 600 race as the team had difficulty changing the wheel.

The wheel nut refused to budge and Keyes had to sit out the race in pit lane to watch his championship lead slip away.

He will be anxious to do well at Donington to try to rectify this.

TJ Toms rode well at Oulton Park to complete the Stock 600 race in fifth place and step up to seventh in the rider standings.

He too will be seeking a top result to consolidate his championship position.

Milo Ward had a tough time at Oulton Par.

He suffered problems with his visor misting up which impaired his vision during the race.

He did battle on to finish but crossed the line down in 34th place.

With a new helmet this weekend and three races for the Stock 1000 riders to contest he will be seeking some good results to pick up some valuable championship points.

The timetable for Donington Park is:

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice 11.40am and 4.15pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.45pm, free practice 6.35pm; Sunday - 20-lap race 12.40pm.

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice 12.15pm and 4.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 10.30pm, race one and two 22 laps each 2.30pm; Sunday - warm-up 9am, race three 22 laps 2.55pm.