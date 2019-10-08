G&S rider TJ Toms claims fifth place in Stock 600

The three-man G&S Racing Kawasaki squad of Milo Ward, Kevin Keyes and TJ Toms all safely completed their races at Donington Park.

Ward completed the penultimate round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship in 15th place to pick up a championship point while Toms and Keyes finished the Pirelli National Superstock 600 race in fifth and 10th places respectively.

Ward qualified for a seventh row start in difficult conditions as the track was greasy from the overnight rain.

But as the race unfolded he made good progress through the field to complete his race in 15th place.

Toms rode well and began his race from the fourth row.

When the course car came out to allow the track to be cleared of debris following a three-rider crash he found himself up in fourth place.

Despite losing a place on lap nine of 14 he maintained his position.

Keyes began the race behind his teammate on row five and was running in eighth place when the safety car came onto the circuit.

He lost a knee slider when he was caught by another competitor and lost ground to ninth. With three laps to go he lost another place and completed his race in 10th.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: “We have had a cracking weekend here at Donington with all three riders bringing points back to the team.

“Milo was superb in the difficult track conditions and got up into the points.

“TJ also rode well and was not far away from the podium.

“Kevin also rode well but was hampered by losing his knee slider which was unfortunate for him or he would have been nearer to the front of the field.”

The team will be at Darley Moor this weekend for the annual Stars at Darley where Ward will be out on his usual stock 1000 bike and will be joined by Fisher, who will be on Kevin‘s stock 600.