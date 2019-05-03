G&S seek follow-up successes

The G&S Racing Kawasaki squad head to Cheshire for round two of the Superstock 1000 and 600 championships at Oulton Park this weekend.

The two Stock 600 riders will be feeling positive after Kevin Keyes brought the Wyberton-based team its first-ever win in the series at Silverstone on the opening round.

Meanwhile his teammate TJ Toms finished in a strong eighth place in the race.

Both riders are more than capable of recording podium finishes and will be challenging for the win at Oulton Park.

Milo Ward crashed out of the second race at Silverstone and it is a race against time to get the big Kawasaki up and running in time for the Oulton round as the bike was all-but destroyed in the incident.

Ward will be looking to complete his race at Oulton within the top 15 to pick up his first championship points.

Stock 1000: Saturday- free practice 11.30am and 2.40pm; Sunday - qualifying 2.35pm; Monday - warm-up 8.45am, 18-lap race 10.45am.

Stock 600: Saturday - free practice 9am and 12.55pm; Sunday - qualifying 2pm; Monday - warm-up 9am; 14-lap race 12.35pm.