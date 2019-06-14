G&S trio are targeting more points for team

The three-strong G&S Racing Kawasaki team will head to Brands Hatch for round four of the Pirelli Superstock 1000 and 600 championships - looking to bring back more points.

Milo Ward will contest the 1000 class while Kevin Keyes and TJ Toms will be riding in the 600 class.

Last time out at Donington Park all three riders brought points back to the team, and they will be seeking to do so again this weekend for the Wyberton-based team.

Milo Ward will once again have three races, two back to back on Saturday and a third on Sunday while Keyes and Toms have just the one race on Sunday.

The timetable for the Stock 1000 class is: Friday - free practice 11.50am, 4.40pm; Saturday - qualifying 9.40am, races one and two both 16 laps 1.15pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.10am, race three 16 laps 10.55am.

The timetable for the Stock 600 race is: Friday - free practice 9am, 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.50am; Sunday - warm-up 9.50am, 14-lap race 12.35pm.