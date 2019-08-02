G&S’ Ward faces a race against time

The three-man G&S Racing Kawasaki squad will be in race action in the Pirelli Superstock 1000 and 600 championships this weekend.

All three riders will be seeking some strong points finishes as they enter the second half of the season at Thruxton.

It will be a race against time for the crew to get the Stock 1000 bike back up and running to allow Milo Ward to return to race action following his crash at Snetterton last time out.

Ward, along with another three riders, crashed on the opening lap and the bike was all-but destroyed in the incident.

The two Stock 600 riders, Kevin Keyes and TJ Toms, will be anxious to get back to race action and after a good showing at Snetterton both will be looking for a top five finish to their race on Sunday.

The Superstock 600 timetable is: Friday - free practice 9am and 1pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.30pm, free practice 6 15pm; Sunday - 14-lap race 11.30am.

The Superstock 1000 timetable is: Friday - free practice 11.35am and 4.05pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.50am; Sunday - warm-up 8.55am, 16-lap race 12.35pm.