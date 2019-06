Garnham loft claims Perth race success

Pigeon fanciers had the choice of two races at the weekend – 270 miles from Perth in association with the North Road Championship Club, and 150 miles from Whitley Bay.

Perth results:

Boston and District Flying Club - 1 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1267 yards per minute, 2 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1244, 3 and 4 D.J. Brackenbury 1232 and 1220, 5 Mr and Mrs Skinner 1214, 6 Mr and Mrs Garnham 1185, 7 Spooner and Frost 1176, 8 L.R. Manning 1171, 9 Mr and Mrs Skinner 1170, 10 L.R. Manning 1163, 11 Mr and Mrs Garnham 1161, 12 D.J. Brackenbury 1151.

Swineshead and District RPC - 1 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1129, 2 F. Corby 1111, 3 Mr and Mrs Welby 1071.

Whitley Bay results:

Boston and District FC - 1 and 2 Gough and Reed 1373 and 1354, 3 and 4 Hardy and Burt 1353 and 1350, 5 D.J. Brackenbury 1349, 6 Hardy and Burt 1336, 7 Gough and Reed 1335, 8 D.J. Brackenbury 1325, 9 Spooner and Frost 1286, 10 D.J. Brackenbury 1276, 11 and 12 Spooner and Frost 1270 and 1261.

Swineshead and District RPC - 1, 2 and 3 F. Corby 1274, 1273 and 1206, 4 and 5 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1132 and 1131.