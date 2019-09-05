Gedney scoops county titles

Boston Tennis Club members have claimed county titles.

In the Lindum Lincolnshire Adult County Championships, Matthew Gedney was the overall men’s winner, beating Marcus Willis 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

The over 40 ladies’ singles title was won by Sue Burnett, whilst James Newton was the runner-up in the over 45 men’s singles.

James partnered Geoff Short in the 45 men’s doubles, the duo runners-up to Mike Burnett and David Jones.

Simultaneously, Boston Tennis Club hosted the Lindum Lincolnshire Junior County Championships, where a great week of tennis for players and spectators concluded with finals day on Saturday.

Matthew Gedney won the 18 and under event and, partnered by Louth’s Ryan Scaman, won the doubles 6-3,6-3 against Boston’s Will Cheer and Lucas East.

Will Cheer won both the 14 and 16 boys’ singles events.

The 14 and under girls’ final was played between Alice Gamman and Isabel Wookey, with Alice winning the match 6-2 6-1.

Both girls played together in the doubles in the 14 and under age group, the duo winning the title.

The 10 and under boys’ and girls’ events were both won by Boston Tennis Club members.

Matilda Clark came through a close second set to take the final 4-1,5-4 and Ben Rudkin also had a close tie-break third set but won the trophy.

In the youngest age group, Alayna Buswell, Natasha Dodes, Keita Cica, Noah Holden, Louis Clark, James Blyth, Nataniel Szymiczek, Thomas Clements and Callum Purdy all competed.

Alayna narrowly missed out in a place in the final but finished fourth overall.