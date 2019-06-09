Giant killer Dale Broughton takes it outside with WWE star Mick Foley - and claims heavyweight wrestling title

Boston’s Dale Broughton is a wrestling champion again after he won the WAW European Heavyweight title last Sunday.

Grappling on the biggest outdoor wrestling event held in the UK since 1988, Broughton defeated giant German Dave Davies at Norwich City’s Carrow Road ground in front of more than 5,000 fans.

Broughton celebrating his title win.

He overcame his 6ft 7ins opponent, knocking him out in eight minutes.

What made the day even more special, Dale said, was that the referee was non other than WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Foley - also known as Dude Love, Mankind and Cactus Jack - had flown in from the USA especially.

The show also saw the WAW world title change hands when Ricky Knight Junior became the youngest-ever world champion.

WAW are returning to Boston for ashow on December 1 at the Peter Paine Performance Centre.