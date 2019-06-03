Gilbert hits century

SLBL Premier

Billingborough 244-9, Graves Park 171 - Billingborough won by 73 runs.

Joseph Gilbert hit a century for Graves Park, but they still fell 73 runs short of opponents Billingborough on Saturday.

The hosts posted 244-9 despite Martin Hodgson and Jamie Lawson taking two wickets apiece in this SLBL Premier clash.

Lewis Skinner, Ryan Lawson and Jack Ashton also added wickets.

Gilbert’s score of 114 runs included 17 fours, but with Hodgson (21) and Chris King (13) the only teammates to reach double figures the Park men suffered defeat.

On Saturday Graves Park host Spalding (1pm).