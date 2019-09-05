God Tops impress

Four young Gold Tops attended the final Humberside League Match at Scunthorpe on Saturday.

In blustery weather conditions the Boston and District AC representatives enjoyed a measure of success against Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Under 15 Megan Reid cleared 1.30m in high jump for a new PB, a timely improvement in advance of her Lincolnshire selection for the inter-county match at Hull on Saturday.

In the discus she recorded a best throw of 17.19m.

Georgia Ward, another inter-county athlete, produced a good putt of 7.21m and threw the javelin 13.88m.

Under 13 Eleanor Lyddiatt won the 100m in 14.7 secs, and recording 3.73m in long jump despite the windy conditions.

Under 11 Issy Reid achieved 3.01m in long jump and threw the vortex 16.43m.