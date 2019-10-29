Gold Tops are showing improvements

Following the heavy rain, Sunday’s second Lincolnshire Cross Country League match at Woodhall Spa was still an excellent spectacle.

Boston and District AC runners were among those who competed in still, warm and dry weather.

In the junior, senior and veteran events, Gold Tops improved upon their performances at the previous week’s contest at Louth.

Finishing 19th in match one and running over 8,649m of woodland tracks and paths, veteran Ollie Tianinen improved to finish 13th at the end of the combined junior, senior men’s race.

In the senior age category, James Roark advanced from 27th to 22nd position and, on his first outing this year, Ollie Lammiman claimed 35th place.

Having made a breakthrough at Louth, vet Emma Penson moved up from 21st last week to enter the finish funnel in 19th position at the end of the 5,766m event.

In the younger age groups, Alex Frick ran consistently over the 4,484m of the under 15 girls’ race, crossing the finish line in fourth place, one position better than her first outing at Louth.

At under 13 girls’ level, Jessica Frick - the race winner in the first match in the series- again showed good form over the 2,883 metres course to finish in runners-up position.

Revelling in the puddles located on parts of the 1,604m under 11 boys’ and girls’ route, Lea Frick achieved an encouraging 13th place.