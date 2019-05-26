Gold Tops hold own in league meet

Boston and District Athletic Club’s team of 12 finished in an encouraging fifth position at the end of the first 2019 North of England Track & Field League meet at Scunthorpe.

Promotion from Division Four at the end of last year’s league campaign saw the Gold Tops competing in Division 3EC this year against Chesterfield, Scunthorpe, Skyrac, Grantham and Lincoln Wellington.

In the final analysis, BADAC were 12 points ahead of Grantham AC and just 14 behind fourth-placed Scunthorpe.

Four senior men contested a total of 28 events and were well supported by two other Gold Tops.

Chris Cope contestested seven different events, winning the 3,000m steeplechase (10 mins 22.7 secs) and finishing second in both the 5,000m (16 mins 29.1 secs) and the 400m hurdles (64.4 secs).

He added third in the 800m (2 mins 12 secs) and was fourth in the 400m (63.5 secs) and the B javelin (25.81m).

Cope added points in the B discus.

Captain Aidan McClure led by example, winning the B 400m hurdles (75.2 secs) and the B high jump and added second-place points in the B 800m (2 mins 12.7 secs).

In the 5,000m Aiden finished third in the B contest (18 mins 42.8 secs) and added points in the discus (17.35m) and 200m (sprint).

Ollie Tianinen competed in seven events, achieving second place in the B 110m hurdles (21.2 secs), third in the triple jump (10.46m) and fourth in the long jump (5.17m).

Ollie contributed further points in the 100m, javelin and hammer.

Ollie Lammiman also competed in half a dozen events, with his highest placings achieved in B triple jump (third - 8.34m), B long jump (fourth - 3.97m) and B 100m (fourth - 14.0 secs).

He secured further points for the team in the B 1,500m and 200m.

Moving up to the junior men’s age category, Oliver Simmonds equalled his best clearance in high jump for victory (1.85m) and also did well in 110m hurdles (20.6 secs).

Owen Msimango was fifth in the B 1,500m (5 mins 59 secs) and assisted through the B shot competition.

In the women’s competition captain Frances Nuttell led by example, contesting six events and running a leg in the fourth-placed BADAC 4x100m relay quartet.

Frances won the 100m hurdles in 18.6 secs and also claimed maximum points in high jump (1.45m).

A throw measuring 17.99m earned her fourth position in javelin and a clearance of 8.83m in triple jump added further fourth-place points.

There were additional contributions in shot, fifth with 6.97m and the B discus.

Emma Penson was fourth in the B 400m (99.8 secs) and the B 800m (3 mins 25.4 secs) and sixth in the B hammer.

Emma’s most productive points contribution was in the 1,500m, where she achieved third position in the B race (7 mins 04.3 secs) and crossed the line in sixth place at the end of the 3,000m (14 mins 25.4 secs).

Emma also lead off the 4x100m relay team which finished fourth.

Jessica Ward won the B triple jump with a leap of 7.59m, finished fourth in the 800m (3 mins 21.2 secs) and fifth in long jump (3.70m) and played her part in the relay team.

In her first experience of this league, Helen Tooley opened her account in all four throws.

She opened with 17.49m in hammer for fifth before adding points in shot (5.82m), discus (14.90m), and javeline (11.96m).

Three members of the under 17 age group made their debuts at Scunthorpe, producing sound performances.

Aowen Pattison was fourth in the 1,500m (6 mins 21.9 secs) and claimed fifth-place points in the 400m (84.4 secs).

Up against strong sprinting opposition, Jess Holloway finished a good fifth in the 100m (15.7 secs) and sixth over 200m (35.0 secs) and in the B long jump (3.09m).

Abbey Howes finished fourth in the B 100m (17.3 secs) and fifth in the B 200m.

A combination of Emma Penson, Jess Holloway Jessica Ward and Frances Nuttell finished fourth in the 4x100m relay.

Boston and District Athletic Club will be looking to strengthen the team squad for the second League match in the series at Rotherham on Sunday, June 16.

On Friday evening the next event in the Turnbulls Tommy Clay Development Track & Field Series will be held at The Tommy Clay Track at the Princess Royal Sports Arena (6.30pm).

The programme includes sprint hurdles, 75m, 80m, 100m sprints, 300/400m, 1,500 and 3,000m races, shot, hammer, whizzer throws, long jump, triple jumps and competitions for all age groups from under nines to senior and veterans.