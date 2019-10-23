Gold Tops rising to cross country test

Boston and District Athletic Club representatives featured in races at the first of this season’s Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League matches.

At Louth Athletic Club’s testing London Road course on Sundaythe under 13 girls’ race was run over a demanding 3,010m.

Jessica Frick.

Jessica Frick achieved an emphatic victory, leading from the gun and ending with a 100m lead.

In the third race on the programme for Junior, Senior Veteran Men, runners competed over a demanding 8,910m.

For Boston, veteran Ollie Tiainen coped well over the distance, claiming 19th place overall and senior James Roark entered the finish funnel in 27th.

In the combined under 17 junior, senior and veteran women’s challenge over 4,510m, Emma Penson finished in a fine 21st position in the combined results.

Emma ran strongly over the undulating terrain and, as a result, will be hopeful of a top placing in the veteran women’s category when the mixed ages positions are unravelled and separated by age group.

In the under 15 girls’ contest over 4,000m, Alex Frick ran a determined race.

Lying just off the pace on the first lap she looked stronger the longer the race progressed, going on to claim a good fifth place at the finish line.

Next Sunday the second Lincs League match will be held at Ostlers Plantation, Woodhall Spa, with events for all age groups from under 11 boys’ and girls’ to veteran men and women.

Conditions for the first event in the Boston & District AC 2019-2020 Junior Cross Country Series on Saturday were dry overhead but distinctly wet underfoot.

In the year 9 and 10 race over approximately 3,000m, Megan Reid had to dig deep to complete the new extended course recording 18 mins 10 secs and, in the Year 7 and 8 event, over the same 3k.

Hayden Quantrill clocked 19 mins 51 secs.

The Year 5 and 6 competitors ran over a distance of 2,000m with Jack Clark-Atkins demonstrating his improved judgement of pace, securing victory in 11 mins 02 secs.

Issy Reid showed maturity in completing the longer distance in 13 mins 57 secs to set herself a target for the next race in the series.

The 1,500m challenge for Year 3 and 4 boys and girls was the most competitive event on the programme.

Lumin Myers set the pace at the front of the pack and extended her lead to claim her first victory in 7 mins 19 secs.

Chasing Lumin and also maintaining a good pace was Lincoln Wellington AC member Poppy Robinson, who finished second in 7 mins 44 secs.

The first of Bicker Prep Schools representatives was Evie Large, third in 8 mins 37 secs.

In fourth position was Mia Clark-Atkin (10 mins 03 secs), finishing ahead of Bicker Prep runner Chloe Fisher (11 mins 42 secs).

Running over approximately 600m, two Bicker Prep School members laid down a marker for the following races in the 2019-2020 series.

Henry Westwell won in 3 mins 27 secs with Emily Fisher recording 3 mins 39 secs for her first effort over the soggy meadow course