Gold Tops turn on the style in Hull

Despite the cold and windy weather at Hull’s Costello Stadium on Saturday, Boston and District AC members produced some excellent performances and recorded a number of personal bests.

At the second Humber Track & Field League match, under 15 girl Megan Reid improved her high jump clearance going over 1.22m in ninth place, cleared 3.54m in long jump for 11th position and recorded 33.1 secs in a mixed age 200m.

In the same age group, Geogia Ward clocked 17.7 secs, finishing third in heat two of the 75m hurdles and recorded 5.77m in the 3k shot competition.

In the under 13 girls’s category, Eleanor Lyddiatt finished second in her heat of the 100m (15.4 secs), adding 3.74m in long jump for fourth place and recorded 4.31m in shot to claim sixth.

Hayden Quantrill was fifth in 16.8 secs in his heat of the under 13 boys’s 100m, cleared 3.07m in long jump for 12th position and finished fourth in 75m hurdles (19.0 secs).

Two under 11 Gold Tops created three personal bests.

Jack Clark-Atkins raised his long jump best to 3.40m for third place and improved his best vortex throw to an impressive 32.57m for victory.

Running 1,000m for the first time, Jack recorded 4 mins 16.8 secs in fifth.

Issy Reid clocked 14.6 secs for fifth in her heat of the 80m and produced a PB 2.71m for third in long jump.

Her 16.04m best effort in the vortex throw earned Issy third place.

Under nine representatives produced improved performances at Hull.

Mia Clark-Atkins won the long jump (2.13m PB) and the vortex (9.84m PB).

She added a fifth in the 600m (3 mins 18.5 secs).

In the under nine boys’s competition, Noah Donnelly Coles won heat two of the 80m (14.0 secs), claimed fifth vortex (12.24m) and finished ninth in the 600m (2 mins 51.9 secs).

In heat one of the 80m, Devan Quantrill recorded an improved 14.6 secs for third, finishing the same position in the 150m (28.7 secs).

At the end of a competitive 600m, Devan was fifth in 2 mins 27 secs.