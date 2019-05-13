Golf trio cash Tour Czechs

Three Boston Golfers were in the money at the Prague Golf Challenge.

Dave Coupland finished tied for 12th as the Challenge Tour moved to the Czech Republic, with Jordan Wrisdale tied for 21st and Billy Spooner tied for 43rd.

Coupland (Woodhall Spa) ended the four-day tournament on -7 overall following rounds of 70, 74, 67 and 70.

That saw him leave with a cheque for 3,000 Euros.

Wrisdale (Boston Golf Club) began Thursday’s opening round on 73, but followed that up by carding 68, 69 and 72 to finish on -6 and pocket 1,965 Euros.

Spooner (Boston West) ended day one in joint first with a round of 65.

However, rounds of 72, 75 and 74 followed as he finished his four rounds on -2.

He banked 1,100 Euros.

France’s Antoine Rozner won the event on Sunday, completing his four rounds on -17.

The Boston trio will return to the Czech Republic for the D+D Real Czech Challenge on May 23.