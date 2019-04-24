Golfers are ready for a new Challenge

Three Boston golfers will begin life their campaigns on the Challenge Tour tomorrow.

Jordan Wrisdale, Billy Spooner and Dave Coupland will tee off at the four-day Turkish Airlines Challenge at Atakum.

Jordan Wrisdale.

The trio were all promoted from the EuroPro Tour last year, with Wrisdale (Boston GC) and Spooner (Boston West GC) preparing for their first full season in Europe’s second tier.

For Coupland (Woodhall Spa GC), winner of last year’s Order of Merit, it will mark a return to the Challenge Tour after a three-year hiatus.