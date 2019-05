The Challenge Tour will return to the Czech Republic this week, with Boston golfers looking for more success.

Dave Coupland (Woodhall Spa), Billy Spooner (Boston West GC) and Jordan Wrisdale (Boston GC - pictured) all left the Prague Golf Challenge with winnings a fortnight ago.

Now they return for the D+D Real Czech Challenge at the Kaskada Gold Resort, Brno.

The four-day tournament begins tomorrow (Thursday).