Kuk Sool Won Boston students have been graded.

The black belts were the first up, with a 7am start.

They were followed by adults with the senior children, before the juniors had their turn.

More than 100 students graded with the emphasis being on displaying a ‘not giving up’ attitude.

Grading results are sent to the Korean martial art’s Texas HQ for approval before any student can be prompted.

Pictured are some of the students.