Grading tests for Kuk Sool students

Kuk Sool Won Boston held their final grading of the year with nearly 100 people testing.

Black belts started at 7am before colour belt adults joined in at 9am final grading finishing at 1.30pm.

Apart from the traditional aspects of Kuk Sool Won, the emphasis was on board breaking where all students had to break two to three boards with hand and foot strikes.

But to make it a little harder, students had to roll and cartwheel between each break.

Results have been sent to HQ in America for final approval of grade advancement.